Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss SA 2019
Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss South Africa 2019.
JOHANNESBURG - Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss South Africa 2019.
Tunzi, a 25-year-old student who originally hails from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, beat 15 other contestants to the coveted crown in a glittering ceremony on 9 August, Women's Day, at Times Square in Pretoria.
South Africa, meet your #MissSA2019 @zozitunzi – the Queen of the Nation. 👑— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 9, 2019
Reply below with your well wishes as she wears her crown and begins her reign to represent us across the globe. pic.twitter.com/pi93tpMQgk
She takes the crown over from Miss South Africa 2018 Tamaryn Green.
We wish #MissSA2018, @TamarynGreen, all the best on her new chapter as she hands over the crown to the new #MissSA2019.— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 9, 2019
You reigned with poise and grace. Thank you for serving your country and for flying the South African flag so high! pic.twitter.com/SB4TNxEXYl
Tunzi has been a firm favourite with the public since the top 16 finalists were announced a few weeks prior to the ceremony.
It was between her and fellow finalist 26-year-old Wits University student, Sasha-Lee Olivier from Johannesburg in the battle for the crown during the last question and answer session.
Twitter users shared congratulatory messages for Tunzi.
Congratulations to this soul Zozibini for winning #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/nH0OnjCxHc— baby cakes (@MankuSeipati) August 9, 2019
I see so much of myself in her, and today I felt like she won for girls like “us”— phel_z 🍿 (@Pheladi_24) August 9, 2019
It was personal fam!!! Too personal 🥺#MissSA2019
Well deserved Queen Zozibini Tinzi🔥🔥#MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/wBX7r6WXCW— Lection (@BraTheo_7) August 9, 2019
Congratulations Zozi 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹💐💐🌹💐🌹🌹❤️❤️❤️❤️— 💖💖Tandie💖💖💖 (@Tandie_xala) August 9, 2019
You made Us Proud Mkhaya 💕💕💕💕#MissSA2019#MissSA #ZoziForMissSA2019 @zozitunzi pic.twitter.com/zx3kSALjKC
Our hair is our crown, Congratulations Zozibini an African crown on her authentic hair bona🥰🥰🥰 we getting there little by little. What a beautiful way to celebrate our National Women’s Day. #misssa2019— Nontethelelo Ndabandaba (@NtetheGal) August 9, 2019
@Official_MissSA 🍾CONGRATULATIONS 🍾 to #MissSA2019 @zozitunzi well done babe pic.twitter.com/diLHT2nCRd— Pauline🇿🇦Kübra🇹🇷O'Shabba (@Pauline_RSA) August 9, 2019
