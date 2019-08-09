Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss SA 2019

Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss South Africa 2019.

Tunzi, a 25-year-old student who originally hails from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, beat 15 other contestants to the coveted crown in a glittering ceremony on 9 August, Women's Day, at Times Square in Pretoria.

South Africa, meet your #MissSA2019 @zozitunzi – the Queen of the Nation. 👑



Reply below with your well wishes as she wears her crown and begins her reign to represent us across the globe. pic.twitter.com/pi93tpMQgk — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 9, 2019

She takes the crown over from Miss South Africa 2018 Tamaryn Green.

We wish #MissSA2018, @TamarynGreen, all the best on her new chapter as she hands over the crown to the new #MissSA2019.



You reigned with poise and grace. Thank you for serving your country and for flying the South African flag so high! pic.twitter.com/SB4TNxEXYl — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 9, 2019

Tunzi has been a firm favourite with the public since the top 16 finalists were announced a few weeks prior to the ceremony.

It was between her and fellow finalist 26-year-old Wits University student, Sasha-Lee Olivier from Johannesburg in the battle for the crown during the last question and answer session.

Twitter users shared congratulatory messages for Tunzi.

Congratulations to this soul Zozibini for winning #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/nH0OnjCxHc — baby cakes (@MankuSeipati) August 9, 2019

I see so much of myself in her, and today I felt like she won for girls like “us”



It was personal fam!!! Too personal 🥺#MissSA2019 — phel_z 🍿 (@Pheladi_24) August 9, 2019