Mnangagwa fires minister for 'inappropriate behaviour' after corruption charge
Prisca Mupfumira is the first cabinet minister to be charged by the newly formed anti-graft agency, which says it is on a drive to bring to account senior government officials suspected of corruption.
HARARE - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his tourism minister, who was last month charged with corruption involving $95 million, a senior government official said on Thursday.
Prisca Mupfumira is the first cabinet minister to be charged by the newly formed anti-graft agency, which says it is on a drive to bring to account senior government officials suspected of corruption.
Mupfumira has been in detention awaiting trial since a court appearance on 26 July on charges over money from the state pension fund after questioning by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.
Mupfumira has denied the charges.
In a letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, chief secretary to the president and cabinet Misheck Sibanda said Mnangagwa had removed the minister from office “with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a government minister.”
Sibanda could not be reached for further comment.
A ministry of information official who declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media confirmed Mupfumira’s sacking.
Transparency International says Zimbabwe loses $1 billion to corruption every year.
Popular in Africa
-
British student was 'depressed' before jumping from plane: Madagascar police
-
Newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front confident of electoral victory
-
Uganda to register, monitor social media influencers
-
Botswana intelligence dept confirms plot to assassinate President Masisi
-
Nigerian soldiers kill 3 police in 'kidnap' shooting
-
Cyclone Kenneth makes landfall in Mozambique
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.