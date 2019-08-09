Violent crime in Cape Town also traumatising health workers
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says crime is not only destroying communities but also traumatising health workers, eating away at an already stretched health budget.
CAPE TOWN - The Health Department is warning against rising levels of violent crime, causing a triple crisis in the Cape Metro.
The department released shocking statistics illustrating the extent of gun violence, and its knock-on effects.
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says crime is not only destroying communities but also traumatising health workers, eating away at an already stretched health budget.
Mary Bruce, a gunshot victim being treated at Grootte Schuur hospital, said she credits medical staff for saving her leg after being shot at as she aired her laundry in Hanover Park.
"I thank the Lord for my life today because I could have been gone. The injuries are really bad but I do believe I will walk again," she said.
Eight years ago, trauma doctors at Grootte Schurr Hospital were treating fewer than 40 gunshot victims per month.
That figure is currently closer to an average of 73 and the picture is even worse at Tygerberg hospital, where the trauma unit sees more than a hundred gunshot victims every month.
Popular in Local
-
Court hears details of discovery of Meghan Cremer's body
-
Ramaphosa believes Mkhwebane unlawfully obtained leaked emails
-
Ramaphosa asks court to seal certain info in record of PP's Bosasa report
-
Segalwe: Mkhwebane's court defeats not incompetence but clarifications of law
-
2 suspects dead, 11 arrested as police foil robbery in Nkandla
-
Suspect arrested in connection with Anthea Thopps' murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.