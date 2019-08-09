Unisa SRC not wholly satisfied with deal struck to end protests

Students at different campuses across the country were protesting since last week over various issues, including the quality of exam results.

CAPE TOWN - Unisa's national student representative council said it was not 100% satisfied with an agreement reached with management following a week of protests.

Management and student representatives came to a resolution after long discussions, with students agreeing to call off the shutdown.

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said that management had agreed to extend the registration deadline from 10 August to 16 August and the due date for the submission of assignments have been moved to 6 September.

"We also looked at the examination period for the second semester based on these two issues and the parties also agreed that the examination period would be moved from 14 October to 21 October and the final results would be released on 20 December."

SRC president Wadzanai Mazhetese explained that they decided to agree to the resolution, so studies could continue but they were still concerned that problems they had before would not be addressed.

"We are worried and concerned about the qualitative aspect of our examinations. It will impact on the credibility of our academic project."