Suspect arrested in connection with Anthea Thopps' murder
CAPE TOWN - A 35-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Beaufort West woman.
Anthea Thopps' mother discovered her body inside her home, in the Rustdene neighbourhood, last month.
Family of the deceased said she was strangled.
Detectives traced Thopps' cellphone to track down the suspect on Thursday.
Residents assisted police in securing the alleged murderer's arrest.
Police spokesperson, Captain Malcolm Poje, said that the man was expected to appear in the local magistrates’ court on Monday.
"He initially ran away but was pursued and arrested in an outside toilet where he took cover. He is currently being detained at the Beaufort West police holding cells."
