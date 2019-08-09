SAPS have two weeks to appoint new WC top cop

Former Provincial Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula was deployed back to KwaZulu-Natal following several complaints from senior officers in management in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Police have just more than two weeks left to appoint a permanent commissioner for the Western Cape.

Police are however tight-lipped about the process.

Current Deputy Commissioner for Detectives Jeremy Veary looks set to be appointed.

He has, however, has tough competition from Peter Jacobs, the current national intelligence boss.

Other possible candidates rumoured to be in the running are Sharon Jephta who is a divisional commissioner for visible policing services.

Eyewitness News understands there are more candidates, but details are still sketchy.

Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi, the current Deputy National Commissioner of Management Advisory Services, will be the acting commissioner until the position is filled permanently.

Both the Western Cape government and SAPS management have to agree on the candidate.

The process should be completed by the end of this month.