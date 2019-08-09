SAPS have two weeks to appoint new WC top cop
Former Provincial Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula was deployed back to KwaZulu-Natal following several complaints from senior officers in management in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Police have just more than two weeks left to appoint a permanent commissioner for the Western Cape.
Former Provincial Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula was deployed back to KwaZulu-Natal following several complaints from senior officers in management in the Western Cape.
Police are however tight-lipped about the process.
Current Deputy Commissioner for Detectives Jeremy Veary looks set to be appointed.
He has, however, has tough competition from Peter Jacobs, the current national intelligence boss.
Other possible candidates rumoured to be in the running are Sharon Jephta who is a divisional commissioner for visible policing services.
Eyewitness News understands there are more candidates, but details are still sketchy.
Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi, the current Deputy National Commissioner of Management Advisory Services, will be the acting commissioner until the position is filled permanently.
Both the Western Cape government and SAPS management have to agree on the candidate.
The process should be completed by the end of this month.
Popular in Local
-
Court hears details of discovery of Meghan Cremer's body
-
Ramaphosa believes Mkhwebane unlawfully obtained leaked emails
-
2 suspects dead, 11 arrested as police foil robbery in Nkandla
-
Majavu: Inquiry has no legal authority to overturn SCA findings on Jiba, Mrwebi
-
Malema: Men still threatened by successes of women in SA
-
Suspect arrested in connection with Anthea Thopps' murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.