SANParks calls on all roleplayers to help fight crime on Table Mountain

Tourism Minister Mmamaloko Kubayi-Ngubane launched government's tourism safety plan in Cape Town on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - SANParks said they needed the help of all roleplayers to fight crime on Table Mountain.

SANParks regional manager Norman Johnson said that the additional security would help their fight.

The new security measures would see the placement of 65 additional officers, most of whom would be on Table Mountain.

More officers would be deployed in October and to assist the officers on the ground, drones would be utilised and cameras would be installed.

SANParks regional manager Norman Johnson said that he wants government at all levels to work together.

"One of the key strategies and probably the only way we as South Africans will be able to deal with crime and safety in this country is if we have a collective collaborative outfit from all parties involved. This programme not only addresses safety but also creates jobs."

The City of Cape Town has already pledged its support in the form of a development framework that would boost tourist offerings and activities.