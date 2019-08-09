Rise in WC gun violence putting severe strain on health services - dept

The onslaught was having a severe effect on health workers, with the Health Department reporting surgeons, nurses and other trauma staff were overworked and exhausted.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department has released shocking statistics that illustrate the extent of gun violence in the Cape Metro and the escalation of violent crime in recent years.

Doctors said that the number of patients admitted to Groote Schuur for gunshot wounds had more than doubled in the past eight years, with an average of 73 gunshot patients being treated there every month.

The figures were even bleaker at Tygerberg Hospital where doctors reported seeing an average of more than 100 gunshot patients every month.

The increase in violent crime in the Cape Town area was not only straining the doctors who treated victims but the entire health service.

Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that the health budget was being eaten up by the effects of crime and already stretched resources are under severe strain.