Ramaphosa: Unemployment among women, economic crisis receiving gov't attention

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the national Women’s Day event in Vryburg, North West today, where he committed to the empowerment of women and reflected on the struggles they are facing.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the 58% enrolment of women in South African universities shows the government has made a difference in the lives of women in the country.

Ramaphosa addressed the national Women’s Day event in Vryburg, North West on Friday, where he committed to the empowerment of women and reflected on the struggles they are facing.

While Ramaphosa noted government's successes in empowering women, he also committed to improving the lives of women.

Speaking on unemployment, he acknowledged that women continue to be most burdened by the crisis, with women accounting for 42.5% of the expanded definition of unemployment which stands at over 10 million.

The president said this is receiving attention from his government.

He added that it's crucial that measures being implemented to resolve the unemployment crisis, such as the agreement of the 2018 jobs summit are centred on empowering women.

COMING TO GRIPS WITH ECONOMIC CRISIS

Ramaphosa also touched on the economy, saying the government and its social partners - including business and labour - are trying to come to grips with the economic crisis in the country.

He promised that they are working on addressing challenges including low economic growth and a 29% unemployment rate.

Without providing any specific details, Ramaphosa said government is addressing the economic crisis and that he will provide clearer answers and solutions once finalised.

The president’s sentiments follow yesterday’s Cabinet briefing that confirmed government has not yet come up with the solution to the dwindling economy.

Despite this, Ramaphosa said some of the areas the government is focusing on is revitalising the industrial strategy, zooming in on key sectors in the economy among other alternatives.

He said a focus will also be placed on local industry where the real economy functions.