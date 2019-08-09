Ramaphosa believes Mkhwebane unlawfully obtained leaked emails
The president said it would be in the interest of justice for the emails to be kept confidential, until the issue relating to how Busisiwe Mkhwebane obtained them is resolved.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he believes the emails Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane relied on in her Bosasa report were unlawfully obtained.
Ramaphosa has asked the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to seal certain documents contained in Mkhwebane’s report.
He said certain bank statements in Mhwebane’s report contain confidential information which belongs to third parties.
Mkhwebane found that the president misled Parliament in his response to a question about a R500,000 donation from Bosasa for his 2017 African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.
She also said that the huge amounts of money donated to Ramaphosa’s campaign raised questions over money laundering and state capture.
The Office of the Presidency said the point of the Protection Of Private Information Act is to protect against the publication of unlawfully obtained information and the public protector is not exempt from this.
