Ramaphosa asks court to seal certain info in record of PP's Bosasa report

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal team has asked the Gauteng High Court to seal certain information contained in the record of the Public Protector’s report on Bosasa.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that the president misled Parliament in his response to a question about a R500,000 donation from Bosasa for his ANC presidential campaign in 2017.

He also found that there could have been possible money laundering, ordering the NPA to investigate.

Recently leaked emails from the president's campaign revealed that he was involved in the donations to his campaign despite saying previously that he was put in the dark.