Public urged to add voice to NHI consultation process

The implementation of the bill may add more burden on the working class as government is looking at introducing an added payroll tax and said a surcharge on income tax would be considered.

JOHANNESBURG - The health fraternity has called on the public to add its voice to the National Health Insurance Bill to ensure it reflected true universal coverage.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released the long-awaited NHI Bill in Pretoria on Thursday.

The implementation of the bill may add more burden on the working class as government is looking at introducing an added payroll tax and said a surcharge on income tax would be considered.

Mkhize said that the bill promised to create a healthier population with benefits to foreign nationals, inmates and refugees.

The South African National AIDS Council (Sanac)s Mabalane Mfundisi has called on the public express their views and take part in the public consultation process.

"As society will debate this bill to ensure it reflects the views of what universal health coverage should be in line with Section 27 of the South African Constitution, we would like to welcome the public consultation to be meaningful but at the same time move with speed."