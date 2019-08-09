Presidency says court ruling on PP's remedial action brings certainty

The Pretoria High Court’s decision that saw the Public Protector lose another legal challenge has been met with mixed reaction.

The Presidency has welcomed it, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office disagrees with the judgment, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it would appeal.

The matter related to the pension pay-out to former South African Revenue Services (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay when he took early retirement.

He was later rehired on a fixed-term contract in the same position.

Mkhwebane had found that Minister Pravin Gordhan unlawfully and improperly approved Pillay's pay-out and recommended that action be taken against the minister.

The presidency said that the court’s judgment, in which Judge Letty Molopa-Sethosa ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa complied with the remedial action, brought certainty.

But the Public Protector’s legal adviser Albert Mhlongo disagreed.

"The relief that the president wanted to interdict himself from executing his constitutional obligation, was relief that was not provided for in our law, there is no basis for it, it's a legal anomaly."

Meanwhile, the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that the party would appeal the judgment as well as an earlier one delivered by Judge Sulet Potterill.

"The two judgments are going against the tide of an established principle by the Constitutional Court."

Molopa-Sethosa said that Ramaphosa would decide what action to take depending on the outcome of Minister Pravin Gordhan’s legal challenge on Mkhwebane's report on the matter.

