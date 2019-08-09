Prasa tallying up cost of Somerset West train fire

Two train carriages caught alight on Thursday afternoon. The train had been en route to Strand.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was still calculating the cost of damages following a train fire at the Van der Stel station in Somerset West.

No one was injured and it's still unclear what caused the fire.

Metrorail's Riana Scott: "The cost fo the damage will only be confirmed once Prasa's loss adjustors have been able to assess the damage to carriages."

At the same time, some good news for Metrorail in the form of the sentencing of two convicted cable thieves.

Sandy Gelandt and Zeminita Williams both entered into plea deals earlier this week, with Gelandt getting a sentence of 5 years, suspended in favour of 3 years house arrest and 300 hours community service.

"Williams was found guilty of being in possession of essential infrastructure as her conditions failed to qualify her for correctional supervision, the only alternative the court had was a five-year sentence, three of which are suspended for three years. She will effectively serve two years direct imprisonment."