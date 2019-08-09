Nkoana-Mashabane: Women need more opportunities for equal education, jobs

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women Nkoana-Mashabane said South Africa's freedom was not free and every South African must fight together to make sure it was a better place for women.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said that women should be given more opportunities for equal education, jobs and salaries compared to their male counterparts.

On Friday the country marks 63 years since thousands of women marched on the Union Buildings in Pretoria against the apartheid pass law.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today be in the North West to address thousands of women who will commemorate this day in Vryburg under the theme "growing South Africa together for women's emancipation."

"Beyond this, we should no more of VBS and femicide. This should be history because it is taboo in our culture, let's stop it now. Let women be free and happy and work where they want to [sic]."

Government said that women also needed to find solutions to current issues like patriarchy, domestic violence and equality.

Government's acting Director-General Phumla Williams said that much more needed to be done to incorporate women with disabilities.

"There are women who are still going to be facing challenges going forward if we don't begin to bring it down to what the issues are right now. We need to have a conversation 365 days of the year as advocates trying to educate men in this country."