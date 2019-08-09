NHI to be fully functional by 2016 - Health Dept
The Health Department said the bill promised to create a healthier population with benefits to foreign nationals, inmates and refugees.
JOHANNESBURG - Government said that it expected the National Health Insurance (NHI) to be fully functional in South Africa by 2026.
On Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released the much-awaited bill in Pretoria and it was widely welcomed by various groups in the sector.
The Health Department said the bill promised to create a healthier population with benefits to foreign nationals, inmates and refugees.
Deputy Director-General Anban Pillay: "The NHI is intended to be implemented over a 7-year period from now. It's planned to be fully implemented by 2026 through a phased implementation approach and the bill identifies the two phases - we are now in phase two - and then there's a phase three thereafter. Phase two ends in 2022, phase three commences in 2023 to 2026."
#NHI [WACTH] The Health Department’s DDG Anban Pillay says the National Health Insurance will cost R256 billion. TK pic.twitter.com/TKGq3XLbRc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Jiba asks Parly to suspend process confirming Ramaphosa's move to axe her
-
CARTOON: Political double-speak
-
CT total shutdown organisers happy with end results
-
Mthembu: We’re not mulling public servant salary cuts
-
Court: PP’s opposition to president’s application is mind-boggling
-
No need for IMF bailout but SA must be financially prudent - Mthembu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.