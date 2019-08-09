NHI to be fully functional by 2016 - Health Dept

The Health Department said the bill promised to create a healthier population with benefits to foreign nationals, inmates and refugees.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said that it expected the National Health Insurance (NHI) to be fully functional in South Africa by 2026.

On Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released the much-awaited bill in Pretoria and it was widely welcomed by various groups in the sector.

The Health Department said the bill promised to create a healthier population with benefits to foreign nationals, inmates and refugees.

Deputy Director-General Anban Pillay: "The NHI is intended to be implemented over a 7-year period from now. It's planned to be fully implemented by 2026 through a phased implementation approach and the bill identifies the two phases - we are now in phase two - and then there's a phase three thereafter. Phase two ends in 2022, phase three commences in 2023 to 2026."