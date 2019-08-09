NHI Bill met by resistance from opposition parties
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize yesterday released the bill, which is aimed at ensuring universal health coverage for all South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG - The release of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been met by resistance from some opposition political parties.
The Inkatha Freedom Party said NHI will not work as the country's health system needs fixing.
"With all the government resources that are available for the health department provincially and nationally, there's a lot that we can do better to show to the general public that NHI, when implemented, will work. We've spent a lot of money on experimentation with NHI," said the party's Narend Singh.
The Democratic Alliance's Siviwe Gwarube said the country is not in a financial position to roll out NHI.
"The premise of that legislation being able to be implemented is having the economy at least growing at 2.7%. As we know, we are not at that level as yet."
