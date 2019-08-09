Mkhize: Policies need to change to restore women's dignity

Deputy minister in the Presidency for Women said that women must be given access to the economy through black economic empowerment and programmes with the private sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy minister in the Presidency for Women Hlengiwe Mkhize said that policies needed to be changed to restore women's dignity through skills.

South Africa is on Friday observing 63 years since thousands of women marched on the Union Buildings in Pretoria against the apartheid pass law.

The main event to mark this day will take place in the North West where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address under the theme "growing South Africa together for women's emancipation."

Mkhize said that women must be given access to the economy through black economic empowerment and programmes with the private sector.

The deputy minister said that although great progress had been made under Ramaphosa's administration, including adding more women in Cabinet, there were still challenges which would take time to resolve.

"To change the mindset of the magistrate, of the judge, of the whole system, to have the right infrastructure at the police station when a woman is being interviewed, this policeman is sensitive to the issue."

Ramaphosa will be in Vryburg today to commemorate this year's celebrations which coincide with 25 years of democracy.

Thousands of women are expected to attend.