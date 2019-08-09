Mkhize: Policies need to change to restore women's dignity
Deputy minister in the Presidency for Women said that women must be given access to the economy through black economic empowerment and programmes with the private sector.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy minister in the Presidency for Women Hlengiwe Mkhize said that policies needed to be changed to restore women's dignity through skills.
South Africa is on Friday observing 63 years since thousands of women marched on the Union Buildings in Pretoria against the apartheid pass law.
The main event to mark this day will take place in the North West where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address under the theme "growing South Africa together for women's emancipation."
Mkhize said that women must be given access to the economy through black economic empowerment and programmes with the private sector.
The deputy minister said that although great progress had been made under Ramaphosa's administration, including adding more women in Cabinet, there were still challenges which would take time to resolve.
"To change the mindset of the magistrate, of the judge, of the whole system, to have the right infrastructure at the police station when a woman is being interviewed, this policeman is sensitive to the issue."
Ramaphosa will be in Vryburg today to commemorate this year's celebrations which coincide with 25 years of democracy.
Thousands of women are expected to attend.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Political double-speak
-
Jiba asks Parly to suspend process confirming Ramaphosa's move to axe her
-
Mthembu: We’re not mulling public servant salary cuts
-
Nomgcobo Jiba in new bid to get her job back
-
Court: PP’s opposition to president’s application is mind-boggling
-
Mkhize: Corruption will be biggest threat to implementation of NHI
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.