Mbalula: Prasa war room short-term measure to reverse rail crisis

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that improved service delivery at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s operations would restore the dignity of many who relied on it.

Mbalula launched the rail agency's war room aimed at addressing safety concerns, amongst other challenges.

The minister said it was wrong that some people had lost their jobs as a result of the unreliable train service, which was the most affordable means of transport.



He said that the war room had been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that the agency's service was effective and efficient.

"It is about ensuring that those that commute through this service are respected and the dignity they deserve is restored. The war room is a short-term measure, it's not permanent, it's to reverse that crisis."