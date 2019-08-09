Malema: Men still threatened by successes of women in SA
EFF leader Julius Malema said his party is marking Women's Day by pledging solidarity with women left to support their families alone after the deaths of their husbands who worked in mines.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said Women's Day is not a day to celebrate, but to reflect on the difficulties faced by the widows of miners and he’s again blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa for the Marikana Massacre.
Malema addressed the women of Springbok in the Nothern Cape on Friday, saying men are still threatened by the success of women in South Africa.
Malema said his party is marking Women's Day by pledging solidarity with women left to support their families alone after the deaths of their husbands who worked in mines.
"We are here not to celebrate, but to reflect on the difficulties faced by women in Nothern Cape, South Africa and Africa. Women in the struggle to provide for their families in the province where they are exploited by white minorities. Their husbands are killed and you are paid nothing to remind you of men of Marikana who were killed after the president sent an email."
Malema said men who are threatened by the success of women must be taught that a strong woman must be celebrated.
CIC @Julius_S_Malema expounding why we are commemorating #EFFWomensDayCelebration in the Northern Cape.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 9, 2019
He says to reflect on the difficulties confronted by the women of Northern Cape among other things. pic.twitter.com/VFD9t5a3Ou
WOMEN MUST BE PAID EQUALLY AS MEN
Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has marked the day by calling for women to be paid the same as men.
"Our call is that more must be done on this day to build an inclusive economy so that more women can participate and more young girls can be future leaders in our nation."
Popular in Local
-
Court hears details of discovery of Meghan Cremer's body
-
Ramaphosa believes Mkhwebane unlawfully obtained leaked emails
-
2 suspects dead, 11 arrested as police foil robbery in Nkandla
-
Majavu: Inquiry has no legal authority to overturn SCA findings on Jiba, Mrwebi
-
Suspect arrested in connection with Anthea Thopps' murder
-
Basetsana Kumalo to release memoir in October
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.