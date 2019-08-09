Malema: Men still threatened by successes of women in SA

EFF leader Julius Malema said his party is marking Women's Day by pledging solidarity with women left to support their families alone after the deaths of their husbands who worked in mines.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said Women's Day is not a day to celebrate, but to reflect on the difficulties faced by the widows of miners and he’s again blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa for the Marikana Massacre.

Malema addressed the women of Springbok in the Nothern Cape on Friday, saying men are still threatened by the success of women in South Africa.

Malema said his party is marking Women's Day by pledging solidarity with women left to support their families alone after the deaths of their husbands who worked in mines.

"We are here not to celebrate, but to reflect on the difficulties faced by women in Nothern Cape, South Africa and Africa. Women in the struggle to provide for their families in the province where they are exploited by white minorities. Their husbands are killed and you are paid nothing to remind you of men of Marikana who were killed after the president sent an email."

Malema said men who are threatened by the success of women must be taught that a strong woman must be celebrated.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema expounding why we are commemorating #EFFWomensDayCelebration in the Northern Cape.



He says to reflect on the difficulties confronted by the women of Northern Cape among other things. pic.twitter.com/VFD9t5a3Ou — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 9, 2019

WOMEN MUST BE PAID EQUALLY AS MEN

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has marked the day by calling for women to be paid the same as men.

"Our call is that more must be done on this day to build an inclusive economy so that more women can participate and more young girls can be future leaders in our nation."