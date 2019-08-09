Jiba asks Parly to suspend process confirming Ramaphosa's move to axe her
Nomgcobo Jiba also wanted the Mokgoro report and its findings set aside but until that review was heard, she wanted to be reinstated as deputy prosecutions boss.
PRETORIA - Fired deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba has asked Parliament and the relevant committee to suspend the process of confirming President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to axe her.
Jiba has filed an application in the High Court to review and set aside the report and findings of the inquiry chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro.
The president axed Jiba in April based on the findings and recommendations of the inquiry led by Mokgoro.
In a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jiba’s attorney Zola Majavu asked for confirmation that the process related to his client be suspended until her review process was concluded.
Majavu said it could never be suggested that Parliament could proceed with its consideration of President Ramaphosa’s decision while the review was pending.
He said that if Parliament held a different view, they should be notified to enable them to take action to protect Jiba’s rights.
In the main review application, Jiba was challenging the constitutionality of the provisions of the NPA Act upon which Ramaphosa relied to establish the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
She also wanted the report and its findings set aside but until that review was heard, Jiba wanted to be reinstated as deputy prosecutions boss.
