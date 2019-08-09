Govt concerned by destruction of public property during protests

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that government discussed these developments during its Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and expressed concern about the major financial and social implications it caused.

JOHANNESBURG - The government said it was concerned by the growing incidents of destruction of public property during strikes.

In recent days, the cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg were trashed by protestors, with some public infrastructures vandalised in the process.

"The right to protest is protected and enshrined in our Constitution and there are many peaceful ways to address public grievances without destroying public services and property. Restoring damaged infrastructure has huge financial and social implications, which negatively impact on citizens who us such amenities daily."