Govt calls on all parties to prioritise upliftment of women
Sixty-three years after women mounted a show of force against apartheid, South Africa's government has acknowledged there's still a long way to go for women.
Today marks the anniversary of the march of tens of thousands of women who descended on the Union Buildings in 1956 to protest apartheid-era pass laws.
Later on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will speak at the nation's main commemoration event in the North West province.
Government has emphasised the important role women play in society, calling on all parties to prioritise their upliftment.
Women in South Africa are still burdened by inequality and poverty, with many subjected to abuse in their workplaces and homes.
A recent report by a recruitment agency also showed that women earn on average 25% less than men.
The Women’s Day commemorations will include reflections on the role played by women during the struggle for liberation.
The holiday is in celebration of the strides made by the more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria against the apartheid regime demanding an end to pass laws.
