Enoch Nkwe appointed interim Proteas team director for India series

Nkwe, who currently coaches the Bizhub Highveld Lions, said he was looking forward to the opportunity.

JOHANNESBURG - Enoch Nkwe has been appointed as the interim team director for the Proteas' upcoming T20 and Test series against India, starting on 15 September.

The tour will consist of three T20 internationals and three Test matches.

"It is a tremendous honour and privilege to lead the Standard Bank Proteas as the interim team director. It is a special moment for me and my family and I will do my best to make a difference in this interim period. I am extremely excited about the challenge that lies ahead and am looking forward to meeting all players and staff. Thanks also to Cricket South Africa for giving me this opportunity and hopefully we will return from India with positive results," he said.

The acting director of cricket, Corrie Van Zyl, has been on the lookout for candidates for the position following the restructuring of the national men’s team earlier this week.

Van Zyl was full of praise for Nkwe.

"We are pleased to announce Enoch Nkwe as the interim team director of the Standard Bank Proteas for the tour to India. His appointment is as a result of his merits and balanced approach and is someone who compliments the direction that will be taken by the team going forward," he said.

In his first season as mentor at the Lions, he led the franchise to two trophies (CSA T20 Challenge and 4-Day Franchise Series).

He also led the Jozi Stars to the inaugural Mzansi Super League title last year.

Nkwe will also be afforded the opportunity to select his coaching staff that will work alongside him in the sub-continent.