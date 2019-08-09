Easy win for WP against Pumas

It was seven minutes after the visitors opened the scoring through outside centre Alwayno Visagie who ran a good angle to go through and put them 7-0.

CAPE TOWN - Western Province scored seven tries to seal 45-14 victory over Pumas in a Currie Cup clash at Newlands Stadium on Friday.

It was seven minutes after the visitors opened the scoring through outside centre Alwayno Visagie who ran a good angle to go through and put them 7-0.

Province winger Sergeal Petersen opened the Cape side first try of the game when he finishes in the corner on his return to the starting team to cuts Pumas lead to 7-5 after 17 minutes.

The home side increased the lead to 17 points following two tries from number 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe and winger Seabelo Senatla.

Province continued to dominate the visitors - just less than ten minutes left before half time, John Dobson side bagged a bonus point try courtesy of scrumhalf Justin Philipps.

Western Province went to half time with a heavy 31-7 lead against the visiting side Pumas.

Just a few minutes after the second half kicked off Province added to the score sheet through flanker Ernst van Rhyn - making a solid 38-7 lead.

In less than five minutes before the final whistle, the Pumas tried to bounce back with Christopher William Smith try but it was too little too late as Province sealed a home win.