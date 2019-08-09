View all in Latest
DA Women's Network wants probe into sex for RDP houses saga in EC

Dawn said it will approach the Human Rights Commission to investigate allegations that some officials from the Eastern Cape Human Settlements Department are giving women RDP houses in exchange for sex.

FILE: An RDP house ready to be handed over to the owner in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS
FILE: An RDP house ready to be handed over to the owner in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance Women's Network (Dawn) marked Women's Day in the North West where it condemned the mistreatment of women.

Dawn said it will approach the Human Rights Commission to investigate allegations that some officials from the Eastern Cape Human Settlements Department are giving women RDP houses in exchange for sex.

Nomafrench Mbombo said they want action to be taken.

"The reason for them doing that is mostly the desperation to bring food to the table. That is sexual exploitation. So we want justice to be done where the gender commission can follow this. If they don't take it forward we will appeal to the Human Rights Commission to do this investigation."

