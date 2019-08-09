DA threatens legal action if no-confidence motion in Mangaung mayor not tabled

DA provincial leader Patricia Kopane said that if the Speaker did not table the motion, the party would take legal action.

JOHANNESBURG - Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli will be hauled to court by the Democratic Alliance (DA) if the Speaker of the Free State's only metro doesn’t table a motion of no confidence filed by the party within seven days.

The DA filed the motion after Moody’s downgraded the municipality to a B3 rating this week.

DA provincial leader Patricia Kopane said if urgent steps were not taken, Mangaung would collapse.

The Free State was one of three provinces that hasn’t had a single clean audit during the 2017/2018 financial year and Moody’s downgrading of its only metro, Mangaung, was no surprise to the DA.

Kopane said that they wanted to see the back of Mlamleli.

"We tabled a motion of no confidence on 28 May but the Speaker was ignoring the DA. We've given them seven working days [to respond]."

"One of the charges that we are going to lay against the mayor is that they're not making sure that the residents are living in a healthy environment. They're living in appalling conditions, where there's sewage everywhere in the townships."

The DA said that Mangaung paid R61 million to a company contracted to collect revenue but it was still failing.