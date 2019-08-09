DA threatens legal action if no-confidence motion in Mangaung mayor not tabled
DA provincial leader Patricia Kopane said that if the Speaker did not table the motion, the party would take legal action.
JOHANNESBURG - Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli will be hauled to court by the Democratic Alliance (DA) if the Speaker of the Free State's only metro doesn’t table a motion of no confidence filed by the party within seven days.
The DA filed the motion after Moody’s downgraded the municipality to a B3 rating this week.
DA provincial leader Patricia Kopane said if urgent steps were not taken, Mangaung would collapse.
The Free State was one of three provinces that hasn’t had a single clean audit during the 2017/2018 financial year and Moody’s downgrading of its only metro, Mangaung, was no surprise to the DA.
Kopane said that they wanted to see the back of Mlamleli.
"We tabled a motion of no confidence on 28 May but the Speaker was ignoring the DA. We've given them seven working days [to respond]."
Kopane said that if the Speaker did not table the motion, the party would take legal action.
"One of the charges that we are going to lay against the mayor is that they're not making sure that the residents are living in a healthy environment. They're living in appalling conditions, where there's sewage everywhere in the townships."
The DA said that Mangaung paid R61 million to a company contracted to collect revenue but it was still failing.
More in Politics
-
Segalwe: Mkhwebane's court defeats not incompetence but clarifications of law
-
Ramaphosa asks court to seal certain info in record of PP's Bosasa report
-
Presidency says court ruling on PP's remedial action brings certainty
-
No need for IMF bailout but SA must be financially prudent - Mthembu
-
Jiba asks Parly to suspend process confirming Ramaphosa's move to axe her
-
CARTOON: Political double-speak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.