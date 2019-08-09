CT total shutdown organisers happy with end results
The protest was largely peaceful, though there were some isolated incidents of stone-throwing and the burning of rubbish.
CAPE TOWN - Organisers of Thursday's total shutdown protest for better housing said that they were happy with the way the day played out.
Eight communities took part in demonstrations to demand government accelerate the provision of housing opportunities.
The spokesperson for the organising movement Fadiel Adams: "We now have backyarders summit with the Minister of Human Settlements next week, it's happened that fast. Now remember the backyarders issue has now been escalated to national level, it's on the national agenda. I call that a win."
But while the organisers were happy with the day's events, some residents in the affected communities were not.
Ocean View was the scene of some of the stone-throwing incidents and protesters effectively shut down the suburb, leaving non-protesting residents stranded.
"There's no taxis and our bosses want us to be at work," one resident complained.
"The kids are getting up to mischief, throwing stones, that is uncalled for. If you have a protest, you have a decent protest," another resident said.
