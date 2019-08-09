CT police probing Bellville jewellery store heist

The incident followed a broad-daylight heist at a jeweler in the Cape Quarter last week, another at the CTICC and one at the Mount Nelson hotel that saw several tourists robbed.

CAPE TOWN - Police were probing the latest in a series of brazen jewellery heists.

The latest incident happened on Wednesday evening at a jewellery store in a Bellville mall.

The police's Siyabulela Malo explains: "According to reports six unknown men approached the shop owner who was about to lock up the store and they threatened him with a firearm and a six-pound hammer and forced him to open the shop. An undisclosed number of watches were stolen. The suspects fled the scene in a hijacked vehicle which was later found abandoned near Philippi East."

