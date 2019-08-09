Court hears details of discovery of Meghan Cremer's body
Three men linked to the murder of Meghan Cremer appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court yesterday facing charges of murder, theft of a vehicle and the possession of stolen property.
CAPE TOWN - Three men linked to the murder of Meghan Cremer will stay behind bars until their next court appearance.
The trio appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Thursday facing charges of murder, theft of a vehicle and the possession of stolen property.
Cremer's body was found at a sand mine in Philippi on Thursday morning.
Various details emerged in court yesterday, when Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha appeared in court following their arrest earlier this week.
Police officers found the trio in possession of Meghan Cremer's car.
The court heard Cremer was found with a rope around her neck. Netwerk24 reports Sias had taken police to the site where she was buried at around 1am yesterday morning.
The three men are expected back in court on 15 August for bail information.
Popular in Local
-
Jiba asks Parly to suspend process confirming Ramaphosa's move to axe her
-
CARTOON: Political double-speak
-
NHI to be fully functional by 2016 - Health Dept
-
CT total shutdown organisers happy with end results
-
Court: PP’s opposition to president’s application is mind-boggling
-
Mthembu: We’re not mulling public servant salary cuts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.