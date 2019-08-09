Court hears details of discovery of Meghan Cremer's body

Three men linked to the murder of Meghan Cremer appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court yesterday facing charges of murder, theft of a vehicle and the possession of stolen property.

The trio appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Thursday facing charges of murder, theft of a vehicle and the possession of stolen property.

Cremer's body was found at a sand mine in Philippi on Thursday morning.

Various details emerged in court yesterday, when Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha appeared in court following their arrest earlier this week.

Police officers found the trio in possession of Meghan Cremer's car.

The court heard Cremer was found with a rope around her neck. Netwerk24 reports Sias had taken police to the site where she was buried at around 1am yesterday morning.

The three men are expected back in court on 15 August for bail information.