City of CT files criminal complaint against Gatvol Capetonian spokesperson

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

City of CT files criminal complaint against Gatvol Capetonian spokesperson

Officials said the charges relate to the "incitement of violence and other offences" in relation to Thursday's Total Shutdown protests.

Fadiel Adams. Picture: Facebook
Fadiel Adams. Picture: Facebook
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has filed a criminal case against Gatvol Capetonian spokesperson, Fadiel Adams.

Officials said the charges relate to the "incitement of violence and other offences" in relation to Thursday's Total Shutdown protests.

Demonstrations calling for the rollout of proper housing in the metro played out in seven communities including Grassy Park, Atlantis, Mitchells Plain and Delft.

The City said protests in these areas caused fire damage to road surfaces estimated to be in excess of R1.5 million.
Some street and traffic lights were also damaged.

Tyres were set alight in Bo-Kaap at the Wale Street entrance, to interfere with passing motorists.

Safety and Security Mayco Member, JP Smith said the two most violent sites of conflict were in Ocean View and Kommetjie.

Smith added the City will initiate a civil claim against Adams to recover the costs of infrastructure damage caused by yesterday's riots he incited.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA