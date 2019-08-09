City of CT files criminal complaint against Gatvol Capetonian spokesperson

Officials said the charges relate to the "incitement of violence and other offences" in relation to Thursday's Total Shutdown protests.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has filed a criminal case against Gatvol Capetonian spokesperson, Fadiel Adams.

Demonstrations calling for the rollout of proper housing in the metro played out in seven communities including Grassy Park, Atlantis, Mitchells Plain and Delft.

The City said protests in these areas caused fire damage to road surfaces estimated to be in excess of R1.5 million.

Some street and traffic lights were also damaged.

Tyres were set alight in Bo-Kaap at the Wale Street entrance, to interfere with passing motorists.

Safety and Security Mayco Member, JP Smith said the two most violent sites of conflict were in Ocean View and Kommetjie.

Smith added the City will initiate a civil claim against Adams to recover the costs of infrastructure damage caused by yesterday's riots he incited.