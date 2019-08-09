Cell C addressing customer complaint over male worker who sent unsolicited texts
While there are arguments on Twitter over whether this constitutes harassment and an invasion of privacy, Cell C said it sees the incident in a very serious light and has contacted Felicity Chauke.
JOHANNESBURG - South African mobile network Cell C has said it is dealing with a complaint from a female customer who went to one of its stores, was attended to by a male employee and then received unsolicited texts from him a few weeks later.
Felicity Chauke tweeted Cell C on Thursday, relating how she and her mother had visited the Cell C Malelane store in Mpumalanga to update their contracts.
She attached screenshots of texts from the employee who assisted them at the time. In the texts, the employee reveals that he took Chauke's number down as he was attending to them.
The employee admitted that what he had done is not permitted, but said he'd gotten another job offer to work elsewhere.
Went to @CellC Malelane on the 18th of July with my mother to update our contracts and this other guy assisted us, few weeks later booom😭😭 @CellC I really don’t know how to feel about this! I am very disappointed 😌💔 In fact angikho right nje! https://t.co/IulXJnTLs9 pic.twitter.com/XzCY96wf4j— Felicity Chauke (@chauke_gcina) August 8, 2019
The network added that it is dealing with the matter through internal channels.
Cell C sees this in a very serious light. We have reached out to @chauke_gcina for more detail. While we're awaiting the customer's response, we are also addressing this matter through internal channels.— Cell C (@CellC) August 9, 2019
POPI ACT
There are also concerns that this matter violates certain sections of the Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act which make provisions for one's privacy and for subjects to be aware that their information is being accessed and used for other purposes than those they may have originally given consent to.
