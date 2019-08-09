Basetsana Kumalo to release memoir in October

Basetsana Kumalo's memoir is titled 'Bassie: My Journey of Hope' and is being published by Penguin Books.

JOHANNESBURG - Businesswoman and former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo will release her official memoir in October this year.

Kumalo is best known for winning Miss South Africa in 1994, being the first runner up at the Miss World pageant in the same year and being a presenter on Top Billing.

She currently runs a number of businesses, including Connect TV, which produces popular DStv shows such as Our Perfect Wedding and Date My Family.

Her memoir is titled 'Bassie: My Journey of Hope' and is being published by Penguin Books.