487 undocumented foreign nationals among 659 arrested in Joburg raid

Over 600 people were detained this week when police swooped in shops belonging to foreign nationals to seize fake goods.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department said the status of arrested individuals during police raids in the Johannesburg has now been determined.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said they've confirmed that some of those arrested are documented.

"There are 659 of them in the Johannesburg Central Prison and out of this 659, after processing them, it was found that 487 are undocumented migrants, while 117 do have some form of documentation which Home Affairs officials accepted."