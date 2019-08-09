View all in Latest
487 undocumented foreign nationals among 659 arrested in Joburg raid

Over 600 people were detained this week when police swooped in shops belonging to foreign nationals to seize fake goods.

Members of the South African Police Services raiding one of the shops in Johannesburg CBD on 6 August 2019.Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Members of the South African Police Services raiding one of the shops in Johannesburg CBD on 6 August 2019.Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department said the status of arrested individuals during police raids in the Johannesburg has now been determined.

Over 600 people were detained this week when police swooped in shops belonging to foreign nationals to seize fake goods.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said they've confirmed that some of those arrested are documented.

"There are 659 of them in the Johannesburg Central Prison and out of this 659, after processing them, it was found that 487 are undocumented migrants, while 117 do have some form of documentation which Home Affairs officials accepted."

