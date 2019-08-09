2 suspects dead, 11 arrested as police foil robbery in Nkandla
The suspects will appear in the Nkandla Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been shot and killed while 11 others arrested after police in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, foiled an armed robbery in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police received information about the robbery and intercepted three vehicles used by the suspects aged between 29 and 49 at around 1:30am. A shootout between police and the group of suspects ensued, leaving two suspects dead.
One of the suspects’ vehicle overturned as they attempted to flee, resulting in four sustaining minor injuries while a fifth was seriously injured and is in hospital under police guard.
A total of eleven suspects were arrested by police. Five firearms with ammunition were seized from these men. Police also seized explosives that were found in their vehicles. Three vehicles have been impounded pending further investigation.
The eleven remaining suspects will be charged with attempted murder, possession of explosives as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They will be profiled to establish their involvement in other violent crimes within KwaZulu-Natal.
