Zandile Gumede’s supporters to take court action against ANC
This comes as she prepares to make her court appearance on Thursday on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to a 2016 waste collection tender worth R208 million.
JOHANNESBURG - Supporters of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede are taking the provincial ANC leadership to court over its decision to remove her as ANC eThekwini regional chairperson.
After Gumede was charged, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal placed her on special leave and disbanded the party’s eThekwini regional executive committee which she chaired.
Her supporters said this was premature. ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the party would finalise matters surrounding its deployees in municipalities who needed to be removed from their positions this coming weekend.
Ntuli said a report submitted to the party's provincial working committee on Friday suggested that there were municipalities under the party's control which required interventions by its provincial leadership.
He said the placement of Gumede on extended special leave was an attempt by the party to show its moral standpoint.
The party said it could not conclude the discussions on the removal of some deployees to municipalities at its PEC meeting, but it aimed to do so at the weekend.
