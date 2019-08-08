CT woman who wrote, passed friend’s driving licence exam arrested
The woman and her friend were apprehended at the Milnerton Driving Licence Testing Centre on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Two Milnerton women have been arrested for attempting to run an apparent learner licence scam.
They were apprehended at the Milnerton Driving Licence Testing Centre on Tuesday.
The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “While signing the learner’s licence of an applicant who had passed, the examiner noticed the face of the woman who wrote the test didn’t match the woman, but it matched her friend’s face who was with her. It then transpired that the woman made the appointment for the test, but her friend completed it instead.”
Two Philippi vehicle examiners were also arrested for processing fraudulent vehicle certificates earlier this week.
They have since appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court.
Two Cape Town roadworthy vehicle examiners arrested for fraud and corruption #FightingCorruption WESTERN CAPE – The...Posted by South African Police Service on Tuesday, 6 August 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
