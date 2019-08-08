Wife killer Jason Rohde not a flight risk, threat to society, court told

Rohde, who's serving his jail sentence at the Drakenstein Prison, wanted to be released after he was granted leave to appeal by the Supreme Court of Appeal last month.

CAPE TOWN - Judgment has been reserved in the bail application brought by convicted wife killer Jason Rohde by the Western Cape High Court.

Rohde, who's serving his jail sentence at the Drakenstein Prison, wanted to be released after he was granted leave to appeal by the Supreme Court of Appeal last month.

He's serving an effective 20-year jail term for killing his wife Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Farm in 2016 and tampering with the crime scene to make it look like she committed suicide.

He has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, claiming that his spouse took her own life as a result of an extramarital affair he had with a co-worker.

While delivering arguments in favour of his client’s release on bail pending the Supreme Court of Appeal outcome, the defence’s William King highlighted that former property boss Jason Rohde was not a flight risk, complied with his previous bail conditions and was not a threat to society.

King said that the matter before the SCA was likely to only be heard in the first or second term next year and added that by that time Rohde would’ve served more than a year of his sentence, which if acquitted, he added, his client could not recover.

He argued there was a reasonable chance of Rohde’s appeal succeeding before the SCA.

Other facts highlighted in favour of his release included the fact that he had financial interests to protect.

These included trying to save his business, generate an income and maintain his three children financially.

But State Advocate Louis van Niekerk argued that no new facts had been placed before the court in support of Rohde’s release on bail.

Van Niekerk added that even though Rohde had now been granted leave to appeal by the SCA, it did not mean he was entitled to bail.