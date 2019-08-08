WCED to reassign permanent Uitsig High School teachers when school shuts

The Constitutional Court dismissed the school's appeal against the Western Cape Education MEC's decision to close its doors.

CAPE TOWN - Teachers who were permanently employed at Uitsig High School will be placed elsewhere once the school closes down.

The governing body and community members had been fighting to keep the school open for the last two years.

When Uitsig High School closes, seven teachers and 101 learners will be affected. The provincial Education Department said that three of the seven teachers who work there were permanent, and they would be placed at other schools.

The department's Bronagh Hammond said that the school had been worn down by various problems over the years, which led to the MEC's decision to close it in 2017.

"The school has for many years been plagued by vandalism, theft and violence to the extent that it is no longer a safe environment for learners and staff and it is not conducive to proper teaching and learning."

The department said it spent nearly R2 million on maintenance and security at the school before 2017.

Former Cosatu Western Cape secretary Tony Ehrenreich, who joined the cause to keep the school open, stated that the closure could lead to an increase in the number of learners dropping out in the area as it was the only high school in that vicinity.