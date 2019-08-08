View all in Latest
Two arrested in Hermanus for possession of abalone worth R3.9m

Hawks officers and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries made the arrest on Tuesday.

FILE: Western Cape officers swooped on an Abalone processing facility at a house Goodwood after receiving a community tip-off about a foul stench coming from inside the house. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
FILE: Western Cape officers swooped on an Abalone processing facility at a house Goodwood after receiving a community tip-off about a foul stench coming from inside the house. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
23 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested in Hermanus after being caught with abalone worth about R3.9 million.

Hawks officers and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries made the arrest on Tuesday.

Members had searched the suspects' property and found a drying facility and dry and shucked abalone.

The suspects were arrested and were expected to appear in the Hermanus Magistrates Court once charged.

