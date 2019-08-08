Two arrested in Hermanus for possession of abalone worth R3.9m

Hawks officers and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries made the arrest on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested in Hermanus after being caught with abalone worth about R3.9 million.

Members had searched the suspects' property and found a drying facility and dry and shucked abalone.

The suspects were arrested and were expected to appear in the Hermanus Magistrates Court once charged.