Two arrested in Hermanus for possession of abalone worth R3.9m
Hawks officers and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries made the arrest on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested in Hermanus after being caught with abalone worth about R3.9 million.
Members had searched the suspects' property and found a drying facility and dry and shucked abalone.
The suspects were arrested and were expected to appear in the Hermanus Magistrates Court once charged.
#sapsWC Two suspects arrested in Hermanus with #abalone valued more than R3.9 MIL. The arrested suspects will appear in Hermanus Magistrate's Court on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act. MEhttps://t.co/DjHjzjHo22 pic.twitter.com/RhPpHNYsd2— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 7, 2019
