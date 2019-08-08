Somerset West school on 'Nazi' salute pic: Learners didn't intend to offend

On Wednesday morning, Alastair Hendricks tweeted a screenshot of Somerset West Private School's website depicting three matric learners doing what looked like a Nazi salute.

JOHANNESBURG - A Western Cape private school has responded questions around a cover photo that was on its website home page depicting three matric learners doing what looked like a Nazi salute.

On Wednesday morning, Alastair Hendricks tweeted a screenshot of Somerset West Private School's website.

The school did not respond to his tweet, but the photo was taken down not long after Hendricks posted it. Hendricks however, saved a cached version of the website with the old photo.

Somerset West Private School opened in 1998 as an extra mathematical tuition offered by the current principal. The school currently offers classes from Grade 7 to post-matric level.

According to its website, one of its visions and missions was ubuntu: "The philosophy of Ubuntu involves the understanding that we are because of others. The act is defined by Archbishop Desmond Tutu as being approachable to and affirming of others, without feeling threatened by their talents or abilities, since we form part of a greater whole. Therefore collaboration and teamwork are vital core values, since our individual happiness and success lies in the happiness and success of our team," it says.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the school's principal said the school did not believe the learners intended to offend.

The school has also referred to the salute as a "Roman salute".

"Somerset West Private School's primary objective is to maximise the academic achievement of its learners. We do not promote or support any particular political or religious views. Learners are encouraged to develop as individuals, think freely and to express themselves freely, provided that such expression does not impair the dignity of others. It has come to our attention that there have been objections to a matric photo where some learners give what appears to be a Roman salute. While we don't believe that the learners intended to offend anyone, we have removed the photograph from the website," the full statement read.