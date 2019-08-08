Solidarity welcomes ConCourt’s decision on Brian Molefe's pension

The apex court said Brian Molefe’s application to review a decision ordering him to repay part of a R30 million settlement from Eskom had no prospects of success.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss disgraced Eskom boss Brian Molefe’s application for leave to appeal.

Solidarity, which brought the court case against Molefe’s retirement deal at Eskom, said justice had prevailed.

Molefe must pay back the R10.3 million that he received from the power utility. The former Eskom boss was also expected to foot the bill for Solidarity’s legal costs.

The union’s head of law services Anton Van Der Bijl said Molefe tried to evade payment through the courts.

“He has to pay close to R11 million to the Eskom pension fund and he must pay Solidarity’s costs as well.”

Molefe’s application in the Constitutional Court followed the judgment by the Pretoria High Court which found his early retirement package from Eskom was unlawful.

Molefe’s early retirement was also found to have gone against the Eskom pension fund rules.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)