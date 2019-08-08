SANParks deploys additional rangers to fight crime

SANParks have deployed 65 additional ranger security officers to clamp down on crime, especially on Table Mountain.

CAPE TOWN - SANParks have deployed 65 additional ranger security officers to clamp down on crime, especially on Table Mountain.

Tourism Minister Mamaloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced several interventions to clamp down on crime in the country's national parks.

Kubayi-Ngubane spoke at the launch of government's tourism safety plan at Table Mountain on Thursday morning where she told stakeholders to work better together.

"We've agreed with the MECs of all the provinces that we are going to work together and support each other. We are going to make sure that their priorities become my priorities as the minister, that there's synchrony in the work, we don't have to compete."