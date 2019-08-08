SANParks deploys additional rangers to fight crime
SANParks have deployed 65 additional ranger security officers to clamp down on crime, especially on Table Mountain.
CAPE TOWN - SANParks have deployed 65 additional ranger security officers to clamp down on crime, especially on Table Mountain.
Tourism Minister Mamaloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced several interventions to clamp down on crime in the country's national parks.
Kubayi-Ngubane spoke at the launch of government's tourism safety plan at Table Mountain on Thursday morning where she told stakeholders to work better together.
"We've agreed with the MECs of all the provinces that we are going to work together and support each other. We are going to make sure that their priorities become my priorities as the minister, that there's synchrony in the work, we don't have to compete."
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: ConCourt ruling on Brian Molefe pension ‘very important victory’
-
Ramaphosa was within his rights to be involved in campaign fundraising – analyst
-
CT sees protest action, blocked roads as total shutdown gains momentum
-
SA’s immigration laws must be fully implemented, says Parly Home Affairs chair
-
Hawks investigating Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
-
Attempted hit sees security tightened for Zandile Gumede investigators
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.