SANDF helicopter dispatched to Ocean View protests

Total shutdown protesters took over the streets this morning to demand better housing opportunities in the community.

CAPE TOWN - A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter carrying police officers was dispatched to Ocean View to assist with the violence that escalated between police and protesters.

Total shutdown protesters took over the streets this morning to demand better housing opportunities in the community.

#TotalShutdown More police officers have been brought in to assist officers in Ocean View. Following today’s demonstrations, a smaller group of protesters are still burning tyres and setting debris alight @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/GsjyoVmMLf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2019

A splinter group was still locked in a stand-off with police after the protest's cut-off of eleven o’clock.

A group of demonstrators, including young children, pelted stones at police along Kommetjie Road.

Protesters used a white plastic table and part of a road sign as a shield during their stand-off with police.

Officers retaliated, driving back the crowd with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Resident Carmen Davis, who took part in the housing protest, said they had to raise their housing grievances, hoping some solution will be found.

"What's happening here today with the protests, is people that have been longing for their cries to be heard all along, but it just fell on deaf ears"

PARKWOOD PROTESTS

Meanwhile, in Parkwood residents want government to intervene and provide houses to backyard dwellers in their community.

Protesters closed a section of the M5 highway preventing motorists from passing through. They believe this is the only way they can show government that they're serious and want action.

The South African Human Rights Commission says there are plans to convene a summit with affected residents and government officials in the coming weeks in a bid to address the issues raised by backyard dwellers.