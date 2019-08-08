SAHRC to convene summit on backyard dwellings in wake of CT shutdown protest

Residents in Parkwood and Kensington were two of several communities who participated in the total shutdown operation on Thursday morning, over housing.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has promised to convene a summit to address the issue of backyard dwellings.

The M5 highway was closed to traffic at Parkwood and it was unclear when it would be reopened to traffic.

The streets of Kensignton were quiet and wet from the morning's rain.

Earlier, residents clashed with police as they took part in the total shutdown in their area but demonstrators who gathered earlier today have now dispersed.

There were similar tensions in Parkwood where protesters and authorities faced off but the Human Rights Commission stepped in to smooth the situation over.

The HRC's Chris Nissen said that they were planning to hold a summit in the coming weeks to address the issues raised today.

"The SAHRC feels that is is important to have the summit to call people together on the backyarders. There are some logistics that go into it but I've got the backing from the national office to say we need to have a summit."

The shutdown was called by the Gatvol Capetonians Movement who said that affected residents have had enough of empty promises made by government.