SA's immigration regulations must be fully implemented - parly committee

CAPE TOWN - The country’s immigration laws and regulations must be fully implemented to ensure that every person within South Africa’s borders is properly documented.

This is the call from the chairperson of Parliament’s Home Affairs Oversight Committee ANC MP Bongani Bongo.

It comes in the wake of last week’s violent clashes between police and foreign nationals that plunged Johannesburg’s central business district into chaos.

Home Affairs committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said it was untenable that a country had large numbers of undocumented immigrants and nothing was done about it.

“We are calling on the inspectorate of the Department of Home Affairs to make sure that it enters the fray and makes sure that they check who is there legally and illegally, who is here for asylum, who’s here for economic activity and who’s here to study.”

Bongo confirmed the committee would meet with Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba who wrote asking to urgently brief it on the dysfunctional state of Home Affairs.

Mashaba’s told the committee his efforts over the past three years to engage the department and five different ministers on the illegal immigration crisis had been ignored.