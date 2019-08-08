SA’s immigration laws must be fully implemented, says Parly Home Affairs chair

Parliament’s Home Affairs oversight committee chair Bongani Bongo said it was untenable that a country could have large numbers of undocumented immigrants and nothing was done about it.

CAPE TOWN - The country’s immigration laws and regulations must be fully implemented to ensure that every person within South Africa’s borders was properly documented.

That was the call from the chairperson of Parliament’s Home Affairs oversight committee, Bongani Bongo.

It came in the wake of last week’s violent clashes between police and foreign nationals that plunged Johannesburg’s central business district into chaos.

Bongo said it was untenable that a country could have large numbers of undocumented immigrants and nothing was done about it.

“We are calling on the inspectorate of the Department of Home Affairs to make sure that it enters the fray and makes sure that they check who is there legally and illegally, who is here for asylum, who is here for economic activity, who is here for study,” he said.

Bongo confirmed the committee was willing to meet with Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba who wrote asking to urgently brief it on the dysfunctional state of Home Affairs.

Mashaba told the committee his efforts over the past three years to engage the department and five different ministers on the illegal immigration crisis had been ignored.