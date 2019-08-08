S. Africans warned against inciting violence against foreign nationals
Parliament responded to clashes between police and what some claim to be foreign small business owners in the Johannesburg CBD.
CAPE TOWN - The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has called on South Africans to exercise caution when reacting to reports about foreign nationals allegedly fighting with police in Johannesburg.
Committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala said the temptation to resort to an “us against them” approach when dealing with foreigners should be rejected by South Africans.
Mahambehlala was responding to clashes between police and what some claim to be foreign small business owners in the Johannesburg CBD.
She warned that any response to that incident should not incite xenophobia.
“We’re saying this must be dealt with decisively. This cannot be allowed. In the midst of a country fighting crime, we cannot have foreign nationals behaving like that. But equally we must not incite violence. We must be careful.”
She said the committee supported the work of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs on the Border Management Authority Bill and believes it should be expedited in order to address challenges with immigration.
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: ConCourt ruling on Brian Molefe pension ‘very important victory’
-
Ramaphosa was within his rights to be involved in campaign fundraising – analyst
-
CT sees protest action, blocked roads as total shutdown gains momentum
-
SA’s immigration laws must be fully implemented, says Parly Home Affairs chair
-
Hawks investigating Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
-
Attempted hit sees security tightened for Zandile Gumede investigators
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.