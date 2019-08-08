Ramaphosa expected to detail plans to split Eskom later this month
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to make an announcement regarding the splitting of Eskom into three parts.
President Ramaphosa announced government's plans to restructure the power utility into generation, transmission and distribution under Eskom Holdings.
This came after the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo was appointed as chief restructuring officer at the parastatal and who would oversee the unbundling of Eskom.
Gordhan said that what was left now was come up with timeframes to carry out government's plans.
"There should be an announcement later this month by the president in terms of all of these matters and what the timeframes are because there's a lot of effort going into designing this and making sure that we co-create this solution with the relevant roleplayers as well."
Timeline
