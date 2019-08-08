Proteas skipper Du Plessis moved by CSA Awards recognition

The national skipper was named South African Cricketer of the Year, SA Players’ Player of the Year and Standard Bank ODI Cricketer of the Year.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has reflected on his triple honour at the Cricket South Africa awards held in Pretoria over the weekend, saying that his recognition as a player more than a captain really moved him.

The national skipper was named South African Cricketer of the Year, SA Players’ Player of the Year and Standard Bank ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Du Plessis was the biggest winner at the ceremony and speaking afterward, the 35-year-old said he felt really special to be recognised so strongly.

"Getting the recognition of my peers is really special," he said. "I've been to the awards a few times now, been nominated in a few categories and won a few trophies here and there, but never have I won the Players' Player of the Year and that in itself, especially as a captain, makes it even more special for me."

While South Africa had a World Cup to forget, Du Plessis led from the front in one-day internationals, scoring more than 1,100 runs run in his last 26 matches, including three centuries and six half-centuries.

At Test level, he recorded one ton and two 50s in four matches.

“To be honest, when I was a bit younger, I never really thought it would be me standing there winning the Players’ Player award. As I said, I've always seen myself as being the leader and stuff like that playing more of an important role compared to actually being a great player, so I'm extremely happy", he said.

Du Plessis also said he was happy with his level of performance in recent seasons.

“The last two or three years there's been a good consistency about my game and I'm really happy to get some recognition for it", he said.

Du Plessis's ODI future was uncertain though, with the major reshuffle at CSA set to have a ripple effect throughout the squad, with his leadership role in the shorter formats of the game in doubt.

Du Plessis was however set to lead the Test team when they travelled to India in October for a three-match series.

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding the team and management, Du Plessis remained optimistic about the future.

"Playing for the Proteas, even though it was disappointing how I felt after the World Cup, the specialness of playing for this team is still there. And I do feel there's a huge drive from me still to play for this team. Hopefully, there's some really good things ahead for this team and for me with the team as well," he said.